Hyenas save brother from getting preyed by lion, watch

A cackle of hyenas managed to save their brother from surely getting killed by a lion. The lion had already grabbed the hyena and it was right in the lap of death, when the cackle of hyenas saved it. This was seen in a recent video on social media which has gone viral as of now.

As we can see in the video, a lion is sitting while it has grabbed a hyena by its neck. Now, the other hyenas rush near the lion and fight to save their fellow brother. Despite the protest cum attack by the cackle of hyenas the lion continues grabbing its prey strongly under its jaws. However, with the non stop attack by the hyenas at a point of time the prey manages to free itself from the grip of the lion. And the whole cackle now fled from the scene.

Posted by Instagram handle latestkruger on October 25, the video has so far garnered more than 98 thousand likes. The caption of the post reads, “A big male lion snuck up on a hyena clan, and managed to grab one! Things looked dire when the lion managed to get a death grip, but the hyena’s sisters and brothers used teamwork to fight back.

Amazingly, the clan managed to overpower the lion before it was too late! And after getting free, the hyenas quickly fled into the bush.”

Besides the post has also earned a good number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“how beautiful they are saving their little brother.”

“I doubt that the hyena would have survived that”

‘This is the scene when the Hyenas turned on Scar in the lion king.’

“Strength comes from unity “

Watch the video here: