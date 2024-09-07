Hyena cackle attacked by Lion while enjoying hippo, watch scary video

Advertisement

A cackle of hyenas were attacked by a male lion while they were busy enjoying a hippo. Unaware of the sudden attack, one hyena becomes prey. This was seen in a recent video which has so far gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video three hyenas are enjoying a hippo meal unaware of the upcoming attack. Within a few seconds a lion runs to the scene and grabs one of the three hyenas when the other two manages to flee. As per information, after hunting the hyena, the lion also enjoyed the hippo.

User latestkruger posted it to Instagram on August 14 and within these few days the video has grabbed more than 557,546 likes. The caption of the post reads, “Hippo distracts hyena from lion! These hyenas thought they hit the jackpot when they found an entire hippo. But, while they were too focused on the food, male lions started ambushing them…This happened recently in Sabi Sands. It was the Mantimahle males who found the 3 hyenas, and it ended very sadly! Only 1 of them managed to escape. After dealing with the hyenas, the lions stayed to enjoy the hippo.”

Apart from a huge number of views the post also earned a few noteworthy comments. Here are some of them.

“Hyenas can’t hunt they can only be troublemakers, that’s why lions always hate them.”

“Why is bro screaming like a lion is eating him”

“I thought male lions didn’t hunt”

“I don’t know if it’s Disney’s fault or something else but I DO love watching a lion ruin a hyena’s day.”

“That was personal.”

“The real King”

“Got himself 2 meals at once….”

“Does it matter to the lions or hyenas how long the hippo been dead? Like can they get sick if it’s too old?”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)