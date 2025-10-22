Hyderabad man spreads Diwali joy by gifting sweets to delivery workers

Advertisement

In a heart-warming incident, a man turned Diwali into celebration of gratitude for the city’s delivery workers. Digital creator, Gundeti Mahendhar Reddy, ordered boxes of sweets from different delivery apps but instead of keeping them, he handed the sweets back to the delvery partners who brought his sweets.

A video shared on Instagram shows him greeting each delivery person with a smile and wishing them ‘Happy Diwali’ as he gifts them the sweets. In his caption, he wrote, “This Diwali, we decided to sweeten the smiles that make our deliveries special.”

The video soon went viral, winning praise from social media users for his thoughtful act. One comment read, “Finally, someone rewarding their efforts,” while another said, “Such a kind gesture—it truly made my day.”

Reddy later clarified by commenting on the that video wasn’t made for attention but to inspire others to do the same. “If anyone thinks this was for views, please bring a smile to at least ten people’s faces and come back. I’ll delete the reel if it’s being misunderstood,” he said.

Earlier, two vloggers from Hyderabad had also surprised delivery agents by gifting them presents instead of keeping their orders. Their video, showing the workers’ surprised and joyful reactions had also gone viral, inspiring many to spread kindness during the festive season.

