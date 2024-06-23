Hundreds of Indian and foreign students line up to get a job at Tim Hortons in Canada, Watch

Hundreds of Indians and other foreign students were recently seen queuing up to get a job at Tim Hortons in Canada. The incident came to the fore after one Nishat, an Indian student in Toronto, shared a video of the long queue of applicants outside a Tim Hortons outlet. The video highlighted the competition for part-time employment among international students.

In the video, Nishat shared that he is a student in Toronto and has been hunting for a part-time job for some time. Even he reached the job location 30 minutes earlier, he saw a long queue of hundreds of applicants already there.

He further mentioned in the video that Tim Hortons staff collected their resumes, asked them about their schedules, and dismissed them, saying they would receive an interview call.

He shared the video on social media platform Instagram with a caption that read, “Job Fair at Tim Hortons Aur Struggle Abhi Baaqi Hai Mere Dost.” After being shared, the video has garnered over one million views, while nearly 20 thousand Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Daymm, i never realized how hard life is for international students, that don’t have a rich family.” Another person wrote, “2 dollar meh Mera pura engineering ka book print out ho gya tha…”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “India is best bhar ja kr eshi life jeene se Acha yha he mhnat kr ke family ke sath dream life spend kro.” Another person commented, “Learn construction, handyman, repair or driving trucks. Canada has demand for these jobs.” A fifth person wrote, “Maturity is when you understand that they will never call you for an interview.”

It is worth mentioning here that Tim Hortons is a popular coffee and fast-food chain.