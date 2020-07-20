Humanity has come to this extent! 6 year-old forced to push stretcher for not paying 30 rupees, Video goes Viral

Deoria: It seems some people have lost their humanity by now which can be felt from this incident. A six year old toddler finally had to push the stretcher in a hospital as he could not bribe the ward boy with a meagre amount of money, i.e. Rs.30 only. A video of the kid pushing the stretcher has gone viral on the online platform.

As per reports, father of the six year old kid was admitted to a hospital in Deoria of Uttar Pradesh. The patient was needed to be shifted to a certain ward. As he was not in a position to walk he was supposed to be taken on a stretcher.

It is the duty of the ward boy of the hospital to pull the stretcher to the required place. However, the ward boy denied performing his duty and asked for a bribe of Rs. 30 although it is his duty and he gets paid from the hospital authorities.

Finding no other way, the six year old had to pull the stretcher along with his mother. Someone shot the happening and the video of the kid pulling the stretcher went viral.

Humanity has come to this extent that a kid had to execute duty of the ward boy.

Video Courtesy: Live Hindustan