“Hum Bhi India Hain”: Arunachal girl’s reply to being called Chinese wins hearts

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A four-year-old girl from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh has melted hearts on the internet as she was spotted confidently asserting that she and her family are Indians to a person who asked her if she was Chinese as she looked like it.

In the viral video, the girl named Karga Tinkle explains with maturity how being identified as Chinese makes the family feel upset and hurt, and asks the person to address them with the correct nationality.

The video got over thousands of views in various different platforms.

The child’s reply has since gone viral and received positive feedback, with many people commenting that one should not have to answer or defend one’s nationality on the basis of his facial features.

The video also brought back discussions surrounding stereotyping issues people from northeast India have constantly faced and continue to face when outsiders mistaking them for foreigners, making insensitive comments about them based on their appearances.

Most applauded the video and the innocent yet confident girl and many used it as an opportunity to talk about ethnic and cultural diversity of India.

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Northeast states share commonalities, not only in terms of ethnic groups, culture and languages but they are very much the part of India.

Like many other northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh is inhabited by different communities, culture and people, culture, tradition.

The video has since been circulating on all major platforms like Instagram and X and people lauded this little girl’s emotional gesture and also raised the need for awareness and sensibility towards the Northeast.

Watch the video here:

“प्लीज हमकों Chinese मत बोलो, हम लोग India हैं…

आप हमें चाइनीज बोलते हो, हमें बहुत दुःख होता है…” 💔 अरुणाचल प्रदेश की इस मासूम बच्ची का दर्द पूरे देश को झकझोरने के लिए काफी है! जब चीन हमारी सीमाओं पर आँखें दिखाता है, तब यही अरुणाचल के लोग दुश्मन देश की छोटी से छोटी… pic.twitter.com/C4Om413hqJ — Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan (@withbharatjodo) August 20, 2026