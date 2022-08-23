Huge snake swallows sellotape, rescued in Bhadrak of Odisha: Watch

A huge snake was rescued from the worship room of a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha by snake experts. The rescue video was posted to YouTube channel titled Mirza Md Arif which has managed to garner more than 22 thousand views merely within a few hours. The video was posted to YouTube today. The snake has been described as a trinket snake by the rescuer.

The caption of the video says, “Bharat Ka Sabse Durbal Saap Dekhe cello tape khakar ghanto tadapta raha, ascharyajanak Rare trinket snake rescued (The weakest snake of India which endured pain for hours).

The description of the video says, “Found a Trinket snake in worship room with plastic material stuck in its mouth, later was rescued: Bhadrak.”

Very Rare Big Copper headed Trinket snake rescued from village: Bhadrak, Odisha, the description also said.

“Isn’t this snake beautiful? What a great skin color and what a fighting spirit. I wonder how it happened that the snake tried to swallow this piece of foil. And this great knowledge of yours, my friend. You made the snake return everything it swallowed. I understand you wanted to make sure there weren’t any more pieces of foil. Eh, what does a master’s experience mean. I watched this action with great pleasure, because the snake was also unique and the situation with this piece of foil was also exceptional. Thanks Mirza and God bless you, mate,” a user commented in the video.