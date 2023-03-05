Huge python crawls on woman’s lap: Watch chilling video

Huge python crawls on woman’s lap. A chilling video has surfaced lately which showcases a giant python crawling on the lap of a young woman. The interesting part is the young woman is relaxing and not worried about it. She is behaving as it is a pet.

The said video clip was shared on Twitter merely two days before on March 3, 2023 by the user Wow Terrifying and within a short span it went viral. The clip has so far earned 520.2k views, 816 retweets, 178 quote tweets and 5,287 likes.

The user captioned the video, “I’m your friend…. for now.” It probably means the user wants to convey that for the time being the giant python is behaving like a friend, yet since it is a wild reptile, it may harm in future. We think the ‘for now’ in the caption means that.

While the clip also earned a number of comments a user also tried to say the above thing. He commented, “They are called wild animals for a reason. They can be vicious at any moment & kill you instantly with their sheer power. It’s natural for them, nothing wrong in it. When Python starts crawling on you repeatedly, read the early signs, Python’s sizing u before it makes final move..”

Here are some other comments that netizens put for the said video:

“Looks real. I couldn’t find a reliable source, though”

“Just normal day in Indonesia”

“She must have buns”

“That one woman backstabbing me whike saying she is my friend”

“I’ve seen it as a kid sliding across the length of the boundary wall approximately 15 18 feet long from my door,some 10 metres from it & even from that distance was so terrified to move;froze. Finally slid away ever so slowly in2 the jungle behind.Was a horrible experience”

Watch the video here: