Huge monocled cobra rescued in Odisha; Watch viral video which has over 33 million viewership

A huge monocled cobra was rescued in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The video of the snake rescue operation was posted on YouTube on November 16, 2020.

In the 9.53-minute long video, it can be seen that Mirza Md. Ali, the snake rescuer reached the spot, a village in Bhadrak district, along with his team after getting information from the locals.

On his arrival, Mirza identified the snake as monocled cobra and started the rescue operation after alerting the people present on the spot. In the old video, which has over 33 million viewership, the snake can be seen hiding behind the cooking gas cylinder of a resident of the village.

The snake time and again attempts to bite the rescuer. On one occasion, the snake even spitted out its poison while biting him on his leg.

While rescuing the monocled cobra, Mirza can be heard giving some helpful advice to the people. “If the air blown out from them touches anyone then there is no envenomation. These snakes are very aggressive so never show smartness or else you will be bitten by the snake.”

“Such snake rescue operation is handled by professionals and experts. Please do not try without proper training,” he added.

Mirza who has a huge experience in rescuing snakes even in difficult situations can be contacted on 7077927692.

Watch the video here: (Sources: YouTube/MIRZA MD ARIF)