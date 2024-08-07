Huge crocodile spotted roaming on road in Uttar Pradesh, locals run for life, watch

A huge crocodile was spotted roaming on the road in Uttar Pradesh recently. A video has gone viral on social media that shows the crocodile crawling on a lane while people are running for life. Even, a man was seen kicking the reptile in its tail.

As per reports, the crocodile was spotted in Nangal Soti village in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh today, i.e. on August 7, 2024. Reports say the Forest department officials were soon informed after the crocodile was seen on the road. The officials rushed to the spot and rescued the huge reptile and took it away with them. Later, it was reportedly released into its natural habitat.

A user going by the name Raj Maji shared the video on X platform (formerly Twitter) through his account @rajmajiofficial today afternoon. The caption of the post reads, “UTTAR PRADESH | A crocodile was spotted in Nangal Soti village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on August 7, 2024. The crocodile was seen crawling on the village streets, causing panic among the residents. The forest department was informed, and a team arrived to rescue the crocodile. The crocodile was captured and taken away by the forest department. A video showed a man kicking the crocodile, which was then rescued by the forest department.”

We can see in the video that a huge crocodile is crawling on the road. A dog is barking and running here and there after witnessing a rare guest in the village. A man was seen walking behind the crocodile who after some seconds kicks the tail of the reptile and in response the huge reptile makes its move faster. As the crocodile moves speedily, the people who were watching it from a distance start running for their lives to get rid of the beast. Some others were seen recording the happening with their mobile phones.

Watch the video here: