Huge crocodile comes out of canal in Bulandshahr of UP, watch

A huge crocodile came out of a canal in Bulandshahr of UP recently. The huge reptile, which seems to be about 10 feet in length came ouf of the Ganga canal in Narora of Bulandshahr district. Reportedly, later it was rescued and released back into the canal water. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video, the crocodile is trying to climb over an iron railing but in vain. A person is also seen in the video (from his backside) who perhaps wanted to help out the crocodile in his effort with the help of a cane. People are in panic while some people are recording the occurrence in their mobile phone.

Reportedly, the forest department was informed about venture of the huge reptile into the city and soon the Forest department team reached the spot. The team reportedly rescued the animal and later released it back into the canal water.

X user Sachin Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) platform and posted the video on his handle @SachinGuptaUP today at 1.28 pm. Surprisingly it has so far already garnered 124.9k views within these couple of hours.

“UP: This crocodile came out of Ganga canal in Narora of Bulandshahr district. The forest department team reached there and rescued it and released it back in the canal. Crocodile brother, it is hot here, stay in the water…,” this is the English translation of the caption of the video that has been given in Hindi.

Besides a large number of views, the post has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“Must be hungry for food,” wrote a user.

“Paani bhi khol raha thaa, tabhi zanab bahar Aa gaye (the water was hot, so this gentleman came out side),” commented another user.

“Ye fake lag raha ya animated.. Is this real video any other source or video.. (this seems fake),” commented another user.

“It’s huge,” wrote another one.

“Sabse badi baat yeh bahar kaise aaya. Bhagwan ka shukr hai kisi ko nuksaan nhi hua. Prasashan ko turant action Lena chahiye isse pehle koi anhoni ho jaye. (The biggest thing is how it came out. Thank God no one was harmed. The administration should take immediate action before any untoward incident happens),” wrote a third.

“Itna active crocodile to pehli baar dekha (This is the first time I have seen such an active crocodile),” commented yet another user.

Another user commented, “18 ghante kaam kr k thak gaya hoga, thoda rest krne aaya thha bechara( He must have been tired after working for 18 hours, the poor guy had come to take some rest).