Huge cobra was hiding in the shoes, watch what happens when woman saw it

cobra spotted from shoes video

We often wear shoes and slippers without checking what is inside. But after watching this scary video clip that has gone viral on social media, you will always go through it once before putting them on. It is all because sometimes snakes enter the houses and hide wherever they feel secure. Some snakes even enter inside either the cars or motorcycles. But the latest video is of a house, where a huge cobra was seen hiding inside a shoe kept on a shoe rack.

According to the video shared by IFS officer Sushanta Nanda on the Twitter handle, the family members came to know that a snake was hiding inside a shoe. In such a situation, they informed a snake catcher.

A woman snake rescuer carefully tried to catch the cobra. However, the snake tried time and again to bite her. She also advises people that whenever they wear shoes, they should check what is inside once.

Watch the viral video:

