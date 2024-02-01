How python climbs a tree, watch viral video

In a recent video we can clearly see how a python climbs a tree. The amazing video has gone viral after being posted to Social Media.

User ‘Nature is Brutal’ posted the video on X platform (formerly Twitter) and it has so far earned a lot of views after getting posted on January 26. “This is how a python climbs a tree,” reads caption of the post.

We can see in the video that a python getting itself curled around a tall tree. As it moves upward it is shifting its belly to the upper part of the tree while holding the tree on the other part of the body. The video has earned a huge number of comments other than the huge number of views.

“What a show,” commented a writer.

“Is there a python this big,” a user asked in the comment box.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it. It’s like climbing a tree,” described the user in the comment box.

“Awwwn she’s so cute and adorable,” praised another user.

Watch the video here: