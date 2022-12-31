Horrifying! Rhino chases safari jeep in Assam’s National Park, watch what happens next

Imagine being on a jungle safari, admiring nature, and then suddenly getting chased by a wild animal. Scary right? Well, this happened in Assam’s Baksa, when a one-horned rhinoceros started chasing a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the 31-second horrifying clip, the animal can be seen chasing the tourist vehicle which seems to be on a jungle safari at the Manas National Park in Assam. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer of the national park said, “This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported.”

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Baksa, Assam | One-horned rhinoceros seen chasing tourist vehicle in Manas National Park, video goes viral “This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported,” says Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, Manas National Park (Viral visuals confirmed by Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/WqLJP006x9 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 25.7k views and tons of comments. People expressed mixed reaction, one person commented, “Enough damage is done to wildlife in the name of tourism. Let them live peacefully” and another user wrote, “You disturbed his morning walk. Now face his wrath.”

A third person wrote, “In the name of tourism plz dont disturb wildlife” and a fourth comment read, “If you call forest a park then these things happen.”