Horrifying! 3 kids stuck in lift for 25 mins in Ghaziabad; rescued: Watch

Ghaziabad: In a horrifying incident 3 small girls got trapped inside a lift in a high-rise edifice in the Crossings Republik Township. They could be rescued by putting huge effort only after a long 25 minutes.

Stuck in the elevator the three little girls desperately tried to open the door of the lift as seen in a CCTV footage. While the footage has gone viral, action has been taken and the people responsible for this negligence have been arrested. The incident took place in Ghaziabad near Delhi in Uttar Pradesh on last Tuesday.

The video has gone viral on Twitter in which it can be seen that the kids were stuck inside the lift, panicking and trying to find a way out. As per the reports, they were stuck inside the lift for almost 25 minutes.

The father of one of the girls, lodged an FIR against the developers and the two AOA (Apartment Owner’s Association) office bearers. As we can see in the CCTV footage, the little girls tried opening the door by putting their fingers in the gap. They started crying and panicking and were also seen consoling each other.

As per the complaint lodged, the three girls got into the lift to go down to play, but as soon as they pressed the button, the door closed and they got out of action. After they started screaming, people heard them and informed the maintenance team. And after 25 minutes, they were rescued.