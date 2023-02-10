Honey Singh’s Desi Kalakaar helps man pack bags; desi fans could relate

While almost all of us enjoy traveling, many of us despise the time-consuming task of packing our belongings. And the fear of forgetting something important adds to the stress. To deal with this, many of us make a list and cross items off as we pack our suitcases. A Twitter user, on the other hand, revealed that he listens to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song to keep all the essentials close at hand. Yes, you read that right!

The popular rap song features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Gulshan Grover. Before Sonakshi Sinha leaves with Honey Singh, he gives her some advice in the song. In the song, Honey Singh says, “Phone, rakh leya? But bhulli ni ohda charger. Hun ek bag taiyar kar. Taiyar kar, kar na! Gal sun, hold on. Easy, darr na. Take you ID, your passport. Credit card, passcode. Zipper, your slipper….”

The tweet was shared by the Twitter user named Abhishek where he wrote, “I used to play Desi Kalakaar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything.”

Take a look on his tweet below:

I used to play desi kalaakar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 6, 2023

The tweet was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Credit card and passport.” Another commented,” This is a good idea, I’m going on a trip tomorrow. Thanks man.” A third wrote,” Toh har trip pr bhindi roti khate the (you had bhindi-roti on every trip)?” A fourth wrote,” I hope you also packed fridge pe laga sticker.”