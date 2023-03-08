Hindus In Pakistan Smear Colours, grooves to ‘rang barse’: Watch

The Hindu community in Pakistan’s Karachi celebrated holi, the festival of colours. In a video shared by The Associated Press, people are applying colours to one another, taking selfies and dancing as Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song from Silsila, Rang Barse, plays in the background.

In the video, one member can be heard saying, Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil, while others pose for pictures, and also distribute sweets as part of the celebrations.

The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week. pic.twitter.com/flEIEofnsN — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2023

The video was released just a few days after two attacks on Hindu students in Pakistan. According to reports, some members of a radical Islamic student organization attacked at least 15 Hindu students celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi and injured them.

An unnamed Hindu girl student, wearing a mask along with other students, later released a video on Twitter outlining the entire incident. “The Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists came and attacked students celebrating Holi in the hall. They beat some of us,” she said.