Superstar Salman Khan enthralls his fans with blockbuster movies every Eid. Not to disappoint his fans, like every year he released ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ on the auspicious occasion of Eid on May 13.

However, while some fans have declared the film as Eid blockbuster, others have expressed their disappointment. His last film was Dabangg 3 that was released in 2019. Therefore, fans’ expectation from Radhe was sky-high.

After Race 3, this movie was much-awaited but seems like fans aren’t quite happy with it. However, they were disappointed to watch the film and several fans took to social media to express their dismay. Netizens joked about everything – storyline, performances and song.

They have unleashed a flood of hilarious memes and jokes on social media. We have collated some of the best Radhe memes and jokes for you.

Take a look at the memes here:

#Radhe Making of Radhe Overacting Physics & Logic pic.twitter.com/r8IQ5P7FRY — Vishal Bansal (@The_MemeBaaaz) May 13, 2021

Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid last year. However, due to the covid pandemic, the release date had to be postponed. Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.