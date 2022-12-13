Hiker dies after falling off mountain cliff while taking photos

A hiker died after he fell off the summit of a New Hampshire mountain as he was taking pictures with his wife. The incident happened at around 10.30 AM on December 3, when the couple was at the top of Mount Willard.

The last thing the man’s wife heard was a yell from her husband, and when she looked over, she noticed him falling from the edge of the 300ft cliff.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, as soon as the Mountain Rescue Service technicians and conservation officers came to rescue the man, they found him dead, about 300 feet below the summit.

“Technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and locate the hiker at approximately 2.30 PM,” said the release issued by the Hampshire Fish and Game.

The Mountain Rescue Service then began the difficult journey of recovering the man’s body to the nearest road, and they reached the trailhead parking lot at 6.45 PM.

As per the CNN report, the hiker has been identified as Joe “Eggy” Eggleston, an avid steam engineer, who worked for the Mount Washington Company for about 30 years. When he was a kid he lost his hearing power due to meningitis, but he was very good at reading lips and loved taking pictures while hiking.