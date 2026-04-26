High-rise reality shock: Noida resident calls luxury flats ‘Vertical Chawls’

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Noida: A resident in Noida has sparked a debate on urban housing after a viral video exposed the ground reality of so-called luxury high-rise living. The resident compared modern apartment complexes to traditional chawls, pointing out serious issues in basic facilities despite high maintenance costs.

In the video, the resident claimed that each tower houses around 175 flats with nearly 350-400 people, but only two lifts are available and often just one functions at a time. This has led to long waiting queues, forcing residents to spend excessive time just to reach their homes.

The video, which has crossed over 1.6 million views on social media, highlights concerns about poor infrastructure planning in premium housing projects. Many users resonated with the issue, sharing similar experiences from other residential societies across Delhi-NCR.

Some users argued that flats were never designed for true luxury living but rather for cost efficiency, while others disagreed, saying that not all high-rise societies face such problems. The viral clip has reignited discussions around the gap between marketed luxury and actual living conditions in urban India.

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The incident comes shortly after another homeowner in Noida raised concerns over poor construction quality and sanitation issues in a high-value apartment, further questioning the standards of modern residential projects.

Watch the video here:

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