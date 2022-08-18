Here is the longest snake in the world: Watch viral video

Reports say morphs are the longest snakes on earth and they are found in South East Asia. Instagram user thereptilezoo took to the social media site and posted a video on July 20, 2022 where it was mentioned that ‘morphs they are the longest snakes on earth and are found in south East Asia’. The post has gone viral earning more thatn 70 thousand likes so far and gone viral.

Instagram user thereptilezoo posted the video of a large snake in his Insta handle in July and captioned it writing, “Who needs the gym when you have a giant reticulated python to work with. This beautiful pattern and colors are called a sunfire platinum anthrax. Not a natural Occurring combination of color in the wild but all the separate parts of her colors are. They where found in individuals and where all natural found in the wild Sunfire, platinum, and the anthrax. They are called morphs they are the longest snakes on earth and are found in south East Asia. Some fun facts you may not know.”

And what she has written in the caption seems quite true, who needs the gym when you have a giant reticulated python to work with.

The video has earned a number of comments where Insta users mostly have wanted to know the weight of the giant reptile. A user asked, “How much does she weigh?!?!”. Besides while many others inquired about its weight one user wrote, “Like a living weighted blanket,”.

Another user cautioned writing, “It’s very dangerous why are you doing like this,”. And yet another user commented, “Awesome! But I pray you never receive a hug,” while another user cautioned, “Don’t ever fall asleep around buddy.”

Watch the video here: