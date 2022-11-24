Heartwarming! Woman provides shelter to stray dogs on rainy day, melts hearts online

In a heartwarming gesture, a woman provides shelter to stray dogs on a rainy day. The lady’s compassion towards the innocent creatures is winning hearts on the Internet.

Shared on Twitter by Gulzar Sahab, the video showcases a woman recording a typical rainy day. In the clip, she mentioned that she has kept the gates of her house open just so that street dogs could come and take shelter.

She then pans the camera towards the dogs who are already hiding from the rain. There were at least seven to eight dogs lying down or sitting on the sofa. It appears that they already know the lady as the woman addressed each one of them by their names.

Before ending the video, she walked to the other side of her house and showed a mother dog sleeping with her four new born puppies at a safe and secured place. To see the strays being taken such good care of, is a delight to eyes and peace to heart.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 6.6k views and tons of comments. Netizens are loving the heartwarming clip and expressing their reactions on the comment section. One person wrote, “Sahi kaha hai kisine, bank balance nahi dil bada hona chahiye (Someone has said it right, not bank balance but heart needs to be bigger).” Another comment read, “Manav ke sharir me farishte ka dil (Angel’s heart in a human’s body)”