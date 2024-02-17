Heartwarming video of man dancing for the first time for daughter wins internet; Watch

A father and daughter always share a unique yet very strong bond. No wonder anyone else can ever love a girl more than her father. Fathers do every single things possible to bring a smile on their daughter’s face. They dance, they sing, they joke around and do everything to make their little girl happy. Meanwhile a heartwarming video of a man dancing for his daughter for the first time is going viral over the internet and winning hearts.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @rohitgijare. In the video, the man, named Rohit is seen dancing for his cute little daughter for the first time in the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Main Hoon Naa” film. He has accompanied the post with a sweet caption that read, “I’m not crying you are core memory forever. I couldn’t even dance this full out because this was just too special of a moment for us.”

The viral clip has garnered over 4.75 lakh views, while nearly 40 thousand Instagram users have liked the post. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “The cutest what a special memory for her to look back on. Imagine her seeing this a couple years from now.” Meanwhile, another person said, “THISSSSSSS JUST FILLLLLLLS MY HEART!!!”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “This was kind of a awwwwwww vali video…uh share such a sweet bond with your daughter…no doubt, definitely she is sooooooooooooooooooooooooo cute yr.” Another person wrote, “This is just everything. This is so precious…God Bless!!!” A fifth person added, “Cutest thing on the internet today.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “You did made me cry. This is so so special. God Bless Ruhaani & you all. Such a wonderful cute family.”