Heartwarming video of Chimpanzee helping photographer goes viral, Watch

A heartwarming video capturing a chimpanzee’s touching interaction with a photographer in Cameroon of Africa, has taken the internet by storm. The clip, which shows the chimpanzee seeking the photographer’s assistance to drink water and later repaying the favor by gently washing the photographer’s hands, has gained global attention.

The video was shared on social media by Anand Mahindra, the owner of the Mahindra Group of Companies, on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

Along with the video, Mahindra posted a caption that read, “This clip went around the world last week. A Chimpanzee in Cameroon, Africa apparently asked for a photographer’s help in drinking water; then repaid him by washing his hands gently… A useful applied lesson: If you want to succeed, then assist & support those in your community & workplace & you will, in turn, be supported by them… #MondayMotivation.”

The heartwarming clip has garnered a staggering 627.6k views, showing the immense popularity and resonance it has achieved. The comments section is filled with positive sentiments, as viewers shared their awe and appreciation for the touching moment. One user commented, “Wow! That’s really amazing! Wonderful lesson to be learned from this,” while another said, “So loving! A treat for the eyes. Help & be kind.” Another user chimed in, “Excellent video – animals understand everything – they understand the language of love.”