Heartwarming moment of a man and bear sharing watermelon: WATCH

By KalingaTV Bureau
man and bear sharing watermelon

The most heartwarming video you are going to see today is of the bond of a man and bear sharing watermelon, 13 million people have watched this viral video. You have got to see this trending video from Russia to see how a man and an animal can be best friends.

The video about which everyone is talking about displays a special connection of a Russian man and a bear. The man is seen feeding slices of watermelon to a massive bear and the bear passionately eating the slices with sparkling eyes from his hand like his best friend. Many people are loving this adorable cuddly bear and man sharing watermelon.

This heartwarming video shows that humans and animals can co-exist peacefully. For your attention the video was posted by the account ‘panteleenko_svetlana’.

WATCH the video here:

Also Read: Two snow leopards effortlessly run and jump on mountains, viral video leaves internet awestruck
