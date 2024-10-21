Heartwarming moment: boy’s joyful reaction to cricket kit birthday gift goes viral, WATCH

By KalingaTV Bureau
boy's joyful reaction to cricket kit

Love comes in many forms, and sometimes in a cricket kit. For a young boy his first cricket kit is more than just a gift – it is a promise of adventure. A heartwarming video of a young boy’s dream came true moment when he received a cricket kit as a birthday present has recently gone viral on social media. The joyful reaction of the young boy after receiving the gift has left the social media users touched by the moment.

As per the video, the young boy enters to the room where the surprise for him was planned. He discovers that there is something carefully bundled in a cloth. He unwraps the bundle and leaps with excitement. It was a cricket kit. Than he embraces his sister and get emotional. Later he hugs his father who was recording the video. The touching video has amassed over 5 million views and numerous comments. Netizens are praising the family’s thoughtful gesture and the boy’s happiness.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “men scroll men see (man childhood dream) men happy”

Another user commented, “He didn’t even reach for the kit first—he went straight to hug his sister, showing his gratitude.”

A third user wrote, “I teared up when he hugged his father.”

WATCH the viral video here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Tatva (@thetatvaindia)

