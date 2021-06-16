Heartwarming! Man and bird share food from the same plate; Watch viral video

bird man eating food
A heartwarming video of a man and bird is going viral on the internet. It went viral on different social media platforms after it was shared on Instagram.

One Megharaj Desale has shared the heart-touching video, where a man and a bird are seen sharing food from the same plate.

In the viral video, a man, who is said to be the father of Megharaj Desale, is seen sitting in an eatery enjoying his food when a bird suddenly perches on his table.

The bird starts eating food from the man’s plate and he also offers food to it. This heartwarming video has won the hearts of the social media users with over 2.6 lakh likes in Instagram alone.

 

