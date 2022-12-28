Heart-warming video: Daughter gets married in ICU to fulfill dying mother’s wish in Bihar

The wish of a critically-ill mother, to see her daughter married in front of her, was fulfilled by the family outside ICU of a private hospital.

The wedding took place at a private hospital in Bihar’s Gaya where the daughter of the ailing woman was married to a man chosen by her family.

Bride’s mother passed away hours after her last wish was fulfilled.

A video in this regard has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

The emotional yet heartwarming video has now taken social media by storm. The woman made sure that her mother’s last wish was fulfilled. So, she tied the knot with her fiancé in the ICU where her mother was admitted.

The couple got married as per the rituals and later took blessings from their mother. Unfortunately, the mother breathed her last just a few hours after the wedding.

The video is from a hospital in Bihar’s Gaya and the mother has been identified as Poonam Kumari Verma, a resident of Bali village of Guraru block.

According to sources, Poonam was in a very critical condition and was under treatment at a private hospital in the Magistrate Colony of Gaya. Doctors had also advised the family to be prepared for any eventuality.

Knowing that she had little chance of recovery, Poonam requested her daughter Chandni to get married so that she could die happily. Without a second thought, Chandni fulfilled her mother’s last wish and married her fiancé Sumit Gaurav. The couple were supposed to tie the knot at a later date.

Watch the video of the wedding in ICU here: