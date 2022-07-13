Heart Touching! Boy carries little sister on his back down waterlogged street in viral video; Watch

To a sister, her brother is the saviour who can save her from any anomalous situation. He is not only the 24X7 helpline but is a big support system and a painkiller to his sister. The pious bond a brother and sister share is peerless. They could hardly stay really not together, no matter how intense their sibling rivalry goes. They are best buddies, who buck each other up in their low times.

In this light, in a viral video, a brother can be seen carrying his little sister on his back across a waterlogged street. It’s truly said, an elder brother is always a second father. And as a matter of fact, a brother has a high back, which is pretty much evident in the video gone viral on social media now. The clip has stirred the netizens’ emotions.

In the heart-touching video, the brother appears to be very protective for his little sister. He gives his sister a piggyback down the waterlogged street, because he didn’t want her to trek through the waterlogged street. The little girl can be seen hugging her brother tight from back with her faint-heart not to fall.

The video was posted by Umda Panktiyaan to Twitter. We can see that the little girl rode piggyback on her brother in the 26-second clip and the brother carried his sister to cross the waterlogged road not to let his sister get wet.

The video has garnered about 90k views and tons of reactions. The caption of the video reads “The bond between a brother and a sister is the most beautiful and pure thing.”

Watch the viral video here: