He was so busy looking at his phone, he walked straight into a construction site

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The video of man texting while walking straight to a hole at a construction area goes viral.

One more post, one more glance, one more step, apparently all it takes to turn a harmless walk into a scare.

The viral video displays a man so engrossed with his phone while walking that he missed the huge construction pit just a few feet away from him. He never looks up, just walks right into it.

Clearly this an example of how dangerous texting and walking, or just playing on the phone while near hazards like construction sites or roads.

Smartphones have really become a tool that we can’t live without, however something like this would be the wake-up call one might need.

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In the world around us, the earth stops for nobody and definitely will not stop while your face is glued to an 8oz smart device.

It’s hard to notice something when you’re only focusing on the world on your screen, it only takes a blink but one lost glance to trip into a hole or under a car. This whole trip turned into a life’s lesson.

Watch the post here:

🔴 MAN FALLS FROM SECOND FLOOR OF CONSTRUCTION SITE WHILE STARING AT HIS PHONE 📱 The man arrived to oversee the progress of a construction project, but while walking, he kept staring at his phone. 🏗️ Due to the distraction, he didn’t notice an opening in the floor and fell… pic.twitter.com/6Eka6YQvAD — Alex West _ Big Daddy (@Alex_West2) September 11, 2026