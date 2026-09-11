He was so busy looking at his phone, he walked straight into a construction site

The footage captured in a cctv of man texting while walking straight to a hole at a construction area goes viral.

By Anustupa Mishra
man falls

Advertisement

The video of man texting while walking straight to a hole at a construction area goes viral.

One more post, one more glance, one more step, apparently all it takes to turn a harmless walk into a scare.

The viral video displays a man so engrossed with his phone while walking that he missed the huge construction pit just a few feet away from him. He never looks up, just walks right into it.

Clearly this an example of how dangerous texting and walking, or just playing on the phone while near hazards like construction sites or roads.

Smartphones have really become a tool that we can’t live without, however something like this would be the wake-up call one might need.

Advertisement

In the world around us, the earth stops for nobody and definitely will not stop while your face is glued to an 8oz smart device.

It’s hard to notice something when you’re only focusing on the world on your screen, it only takes a blink but one lost glance to trip into a hole or under a car. This whole trip turned into a life’s lesson.

Watch the post here: 

Also Read: 10 million followers. Zero posts. Apple has somehow cracked social media

 

Advertisement

x