Have a look: PM Modi shares picture with cute baby on his Instagram handle

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a heartwarming picture with a cute baby. He calls the baby his young friend.

He captioned the post as, “With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday.”

When PM Modi uploaded this post, it within minutes it grabbed attention of huge number of public and has garnered over 1.9 million likes now. The comment section of this post was spammed with hearts.

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)