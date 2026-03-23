Haryana: Youth’s proposing girl in public goes wrong, watch viral video

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A video has gone vial lately, claiming from Haryana. The video has gone viral after posted to user Ghar Ke Kalesh a few minutes before only and this has already grabbed about 5k views.

The boy proposed a Girl in front of everyone, the girl threw a teapot at him, so the boy hit her with a Viper, Haryana – this is the caption of the said post.

We can see in the video that a girl is throwing something, probably a teapot towards a boy and then another man tries to gently hit the girl with a viper. Later, another boy, who probably is the one who proposed, rushed to the scene and tries to hit the girl with the same viper, but in between another youth restrains him and thus he only throws it at her and the group then disperses.

Besides, it has already earned a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“Plot twist: They were talking in code words. Tea pot: She invited him for tea. Viper: He told her that she’ll have to clean the house.”

“Things escalated way too fast Love stories shouldn’t end in violence—Haryana needs some serious chill.”

“The way the guy threw the viper!!! Peak drama”

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“I still don’t understand why girls hit when someone proposes to them.?”

“Wtf….if this is love… No babba.”

“The lack of a boy is why did he propose to the girl on the road and it is very wrong to do this.”

“Who proposed that fatty?”

Watch the video here:

The boy proposed a Girl in front of everyone, the girl threw a teapot at him, so the boy hit her with a Viper😭, Haryana

pic.twitter.com/2rcLRAXkDR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026