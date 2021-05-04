Industrialist Harsh Goenka is very active on social media platform. He often shares important messages with his fans.

Recently, he shared on micro-blogging platform some important lessons he has learnt from his Industrialist friend Anand Mahindra. The post has gone viral and trending on social media winning people’s hearts.

Like Goenka, Anand Mahindra is also very active on social media and often shares hilarious incidents and does not fear to send help to people reaching out to him.

Praising him, the RPG Group chairman took to Twitter to share eight lessons that he learnt from the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Harsh Goenka’s tweet reads, “Lessons from Anand Mahindra:

Lessons from Anand Mahindra: 1 Don’t hold on to a bad idea

2 Carefully observe your setbacks

3 Adopt a startup mindset

4 Keep up with changing times

5 Be a people’s person

6 Find a place in the customer’s mind

7 The past is a lesson, not a life sentence

8 Focus on sustainability — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 2, 2021

The post quickly went viral soon and managed to garner more than 2,770 likes and several hundred retweets.

Some of the comments are below:

We need more industrialists like you and @anandmahindra .

Lessons for corporate India ! — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) May 2, 2021