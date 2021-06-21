Harsh Goenka shares clip of 2 monkeys climbing down building, video garners over 100k views on Twitter

With funny antics, monkeys can leave anyone in splits. In this era of TikTok and short videos, many hilarious videos find their space on social media platforms, leaving everyone in splits.

Recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of two monkeys climbing down a building and the video is going viral on Twitter. Social media users cannot stop laughing at seeing the video. The video will definitely light up your mood.

Watch the video here:

There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day….. pic.twitter.com/ceciyhKTox — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2021

Taking to his Twitter handle, Harsh Goenka shared a video of two monkeys climbing down a building and it is so fun to watch. The video has 100.3k views after being shared online. In the 10-seconds-long clip, two monkeys can be seen climbing down a high-rise building.

Harsh captioned the video, “There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day.. (sic).” Soon, social media users reacted with hilarious memes and jokes.

Have a look into some of the hilarious memes below:

What if they snatched a diamond necklace and escaping🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cheguevera (@Ashwanthroy1) June 19, 2021

Inko dekhne ke baad Spider-Man ro rha hai aur bola mera career khatam🤣 pic.twitter.com/UMIvwYvm4E — susheel dixit 🇮🇳 (@susheel_dixit01) June 20, 2021