"facebook-domain-verification" content="ljkg7wuvmk8dzrfuay8vjcrbyd8hdj" />

Harsh Goenka shares clip of 2 monkeys climbing down building, video garners over 100k views on Twitter

By WCE 9
monkey climbing
Pic Credit:twitter/harsh goenka

With funny antics, monkeys can leave anyone in splits. In this era of TikTok and short videos, many hilarious videos find their space on social media platforms, leaving everyone in splits.

Recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of two monkeys climbing down a building and the video is going viral on Twitter. Social media users cannot stop laughing at seeing the video. The video will definitely light up your mood.

Watch the video here:

Taking to his Twitter handle, Harsh Goenka shared a video of two monkeys climbing down a building and it is so fun to watch. The video has 100.3k views after being shared online. In the 10-seconds-long clip, two monkeys can be seen climbing down a high-rise building.

Harsh captioned the video, “There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day.. (sic).” Soon, social media users reacted with hilarious memes and jokes.

Related News

Assam man modifies old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini by…

Mother’s Love: Mother hen puts up brave fight against…

Have a look into some of the hilarious memes below:

You might also like
Offbeat

Assam man modifies old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini by watching YouTube videos

Offbeat

Mother’s Love: Mother hen puts up brave fight against poisonous snake to save her…

Offbeat

Ukrainian couple handcuffs together for 123 days to save relationship, break-up on…

Offbeat

Watch viral video of monkey taking a fun ride in Delhi Metro

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.