Halloween turns golden opportunity for this woman, Steals candies, and decoration in Canada, Watch viral video

While India celebrated the festival of lights, the west started its Halloween celebrations that involves scary decorations, trick or treat, and costume parties. During Halloween, every household keeps chocolates or treats at their doorsteps for children who visit door to door dressed in cute attires to collect treats as per traditions. Now, what you would not expect is adults taking advantage of this time to commit theft. A video of a woman stealing Halloween candy along with light decoration has gone viral. This video has gone viral on the internet.

The incident reportedly took place in Markham, Ontario of Canada. The viral video shows a woman wearing Indian attire of Salwar-kameez moving door to door and stealing al, candies or even emptying bowls of treats, intended for trick-or-treat tradition. She even steals lights decorated at the porch.

The video shared on X platform is a merger of several CCTV footages, in which the atrocity of the woman was captured vividly. The video was shared on C by Harrison Faulkner, a media personality and host of The Faulkner Show, with the caption, “Trick or Steal spotted in Markham, Ontario last night. What is going on?”

Trick or Steal spotted in Markham, Ontario last night. What is going on? pic.twitter.com/EFadsilC31 — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 1, 2024

The post got viral in no time and garnered over 5 lakh views on social media. Many users speculated the woman’s ethnicity, claiming that the woman was a native of India. However, the claims are still unverified.

Here’s how netizens reacted

“She must’ve been confused and thought it was a food bank”, an user hilariously commented.

“Until people behaving this way see real consequences, it won’t stop”, another user wrote.

A third joined, “I hope she’s arrested. All the neighbours need to do is compare notes and track her all the way down the street cause everybody’s got CCTV now.”