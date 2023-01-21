Hair raising video: Tourists left hanging on China’s amusement park ride

In a hair-raising incident, tourists were left hanging upside-down on a broken ride in an amusement park in China. A video from the site is doing rounds on the Internet and is sure to leave you terrified.

The incident took place on January 19 after the ride suffered a mechanical failure. In the clip shared on social media platforms, several tourists can be seen stuck on an amusement park ride in Fuyang, in the Anhui province of China. Reportedly, the giant pendulum ride broke down and people stuck in mid-air for 10 minutes. The riders can be seen hanging upside-down at the highest point.

The caption in the post read, “Amusement park-goers hung upside down for 10 minutes at the highest point of a giant pendulum ride after it malfunctioned in China’s Fuyang city. Workers had to clamber up to manually fix the ride and theme park officials said the malfunction was caused by a ‘weight issue.”

Amusement park-goers hung upside down for 10 minutes at the highest point of giant pendulum ride after it malfunctioned in China’s Fuyang city. Workers had to clamber up to manually fix the ride and theme park officials said the malfunction was caused by a “weight issue.” pic.twitter.com/Xps63aGY4s — TRT World (@trtworld) January 20, 2023

According to TRT World News, the workers at the park had to manually fix the ride by climbing up on it. The malfunction was caused by a weight issue as the number of people exceeded the limit, the officials claimed.

As per the local reports, the tourists were handed refunds and were also offered help with medical expenses for the trauma caused to them due to the ride malfunction.