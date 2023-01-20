Guess this station: Breathtaking images of snow-clad Railway track leaves Internet awestuck

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his Twitter on Wednesday to share pictures of a snow-covered railway station surrounded by scenic mountains. However, he turned his tweet into a quiz when he asked users to guess the location. He did offer a hint though.

In the pics, a train can be seen traversing through a snow-capped area. But, what makes the images breathtaking is the tracks covered with white crystals. “Guess this station?” Vaishnaw asked. Giving a hint, he added that the location is “heaven on Earth.”

Guess this station⁉️ Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

The post gained a lot of attention online when several rushed to the post to share their guesses. While some Twitteratis said it could be Jammu and Kashmir, some pointed out Jomsom in Nepal.