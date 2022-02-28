Groom’s friends cheers up annoyed bride in surprising way, watch viral video

Marriage is a beginning of a new life, and people try their best to make the auspicious day as memorable as they can. A ceremony filled with dance, music and glamorous attires; and the bride and groom’s only day to experience being in the limelight. Therefore, it has become very important to have a grand entry for the to be married couple. However, in big fat Indian marriages, both the parties get to have their individual grand entries.

In the light of it, a video of a to-be-married couple is doing rounds on the Internet, where the bride got upset as her entry couldn’t be as grand because of the baraat (groom’s entry). But, that is not it, seeing her sad the groom’s friends did something surprising to cheer her up.

In the short clip shared on an Instagram page ‘wedabout’ the bride can be seen standing beside the groom on her wedding day, looking all upset. She seems to be complaining about the baraatis (the groom’s family and guests) who would’t stop dancing even after reaching the venue. Due to this, her entry got delayed and couldn’t be as grand as she wished for. The video then goes on to showing a cute act done by the groom’s friends to cheer the bride up. The groom’s men then apologised to the bride by doing sit-ups while holding their ears.

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 96k views and several comments by netizens expressing their amusement over the cute act pulled by the groom’s friends.