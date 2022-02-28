Groom’s friends cheers up annoyed bride in surprising way, watch viral video

By WCE 8
Groom's friends cheer up bride for messing up her entry
Image credit- Instagram/wedabout

Marriage is a beginning of a new life, and people try their best to make the auspicious day as memorable as they can. A ceremony filled with dance, music and glamorous attires; and the bride and groom’s only day to experience being in the limelight. Therefore, it has become very important to have a grand entry for the to be married couple. However, in big fat Indian marriages, both the parties get to have their individual grand entries.

In the light of it, a video of a to-be-married couple is doing rounds on the Internet, where the bride got upset as her entry couldn’t be as grand because of the baraat (groom’s entry). But, that is not it, seeing her sad the groom’s friends did something surprising to cheer her up.

In the short clip shared on an Instagram page ‘wedabout’ the bride can be seen standing beside the groom on her wedding day, looking all upset. She seems to be complaining about the baraatis (the groom’s family and guests) who would’t stop dancing even after reaching the venue. Due to this, her entry got delayed and couldn’t be as grand as she wished for. The video then goes on to showing a cute act done by the groom’s friends to cheer the bride up. The groom’s men then apologised to the bride by doing sit-ups while holding their ears.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

So far, the video has garnered more than 96k views and several comments by netizens expressing their amusement over the cute act pulled by the groom’s friends.

Also Read: Bride and groom get angry at each other during their marriage, did such a thing that video became viral

You might also like
Offbeat

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja copies Allu Arjun’s signature Pushpa step during T20 match

Offbeat

Watch: Russian tank deliberately crushes car with Ukrainian citizen on board, viral…

Sports

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes THIS message on camera after winning the…

State

Rare giant fish weighing around 800 kg caught off Digha coast

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.