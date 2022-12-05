Groom from UP returns dowry of Rs. 11 lakh to parents-in-law

In a recent incident, a bridegroom returned dowry of Rs.11 lakh to parents-in-law after marriage. The gesture is indeed rare and truly praiseworthy. The groom returned all the cash and ornaments he was given as dowry during marriage. Instead took Re.1 as ‘shagun’ from the bride’s parents.

The wedding being spoken about, took place in Lakhan village under Titawi police station area on December 2. The groom, Saurabh Chauhan is a revenue officer (Lekhpal) while the bride, Prince, is the daughter of a retired army personnel. This gesture of bridegroom returning dowry to in-laws, won hearts of the people and garnered him praises from all villagers.

Thakur Puran Singh, National president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan praised Chauhan for his kind gesture and said that this is indeed a significant step which shows that the society is changing and developing for good. The gesture shown by Saurabh Chauhan is sure to serve as one of the initial step towards a positive change. One of the villagers, Amarpal, said that the bridegroom returned all the dowry he was given. He said that it was a very kind-hearted gesture shown by the groom can become a source of inspiration. It can inspire many.