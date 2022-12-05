Groom enters with pet dog on bike, video goes viral

Weddings in India are equivalent to a festival. Everyone wants to make their big day special. Hence, several couple make sure to have a grand entry. In light of it, a groom has won hearts online for his special arrival.

Music producer Darshan Nandu Pol recently took to his Instagram account to share a video from his wedding. In the clip, he can be seen making a grand entrance on a bike with his pet dog onboard.

In the video, Pol can be seen donned in a Sherwani as he enters the venue with his pet Pooch on his bike. The music producer captioned the post, “Like A Boss.”

Watch Video Here:

Although the video was posted four days ago, it has garnered more than 1.7 million views. and 2 lakh likes.

Many users praised the groom’s thoughtful act where one user wrote, “So adorable.” Another commented, “Wow I wish everyone could be like you and keep their pet this good.

A third person wrote, “This is so wholesome” and a fourth comment read, “Wow nice precious dog, keep it up Keep loving.”