Groom decorates wedding car with Kurkure, video becomes viral

People make all possible efforts to make their weddings unique and memorable. At a time, they do some strange and crazy things that videos related to their marriage go viral on different social media platforms. One such video claimed to be from Bihar has now surfaced and doing rounds.

According to media reports, one Rajesh, a resident of Ahmadpur village of Bihar’s Sarairanjan block was all set to marry. Along with his friends, Rajesh went to the flower shop to decorate the car for his wedding procession.

As the shopkeeper demanded a huge amount of money, Rajesh said his friends that he does not has much money for the decoration of the car. Soon, one of his friends, after seeing some children eating Kurkure, jokingly suggested Rajesh to decorate the car with Kurkure.

When Rajesh came to know that he has to spend only Rs 2500 to decorate the car Kurkure he went ahead and bought the Kurkure instantly and decorated the car with it.

After the photos and video of Rajesh’s vehicle went viral, several social media users made fun of him. At the same time, many others appreciated the groom for his idea to save money.

