Groom cries in front of everyone, watch what the bride does

Groom Crying At Wedding Viral Video

Wedding is one of the most awaited events in an individual’s life. He/she makes all necessary arrangements for his/her marriage. They take all possible steps to keep their wedding a memorable event. As the wedding season is going on in full swing in the country, several videos related to the marriage are surfacing on the internet and go viral.

One such video is now becoming viral on the social media platforms after it was shared on the Instagram page of divyavermamakeupartist. According to the Indian culture, bride and her family members get very emotional when there is a farewell after marriage. However, in the video which is now going viral it can be seen that it is not the bride but the groom was crying during the farewell.

As the groom starts crying bitterly, people and bride present with him on the spot start laughing. However, after watching the video for a few seconds, you can see that the groom was pretending to cry.

As soon as this video was uploaded on Instagram, people liked it a lot.

