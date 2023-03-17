Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral
Ghaziabad: A video of a groom and some ‘baraatis’ performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has gone viral on social media.
While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.
After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognizance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.
गाजियाबाद
➡️दूल्हे, साथियों ने ट्रैफिक नियमों का उड़ाया मजाक
➡️6 वाहनों से बाहर निकलकर बनाया वीडियो
➡️वीडियो वायरल,भोजपुर थाना पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच.#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/kRy7d4mz8O
— भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 17, 2023
Police said that an investigation into the matter is underway.