Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral

A video of a groom and some 'baraatis' performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad's Modinagar has gone viral on social media

Offbeat
Ghaziabad: A video of a groom and some ‘baraatis’ performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has gone viral on social media.

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognizance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.

Police said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

