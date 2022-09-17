Groom accidentally kisses sister-in-law, watch what happens next Yet another video from a wedding event has surfaced online and is sure to leave you thinking "what just happened?"

Several videos from marriage ceremonies often light up the Internet. While some of them leave us giggling, some have the tendency to melt hearts. In light of it, yet another video from a wedding event has surfaced online and is sure to leave you thinking “what just happened?”

Indian weddings are full of rituals and ceremonies. In the now-viral video, one such ritual taking place during a wedding ceremony can be seen getting a hilarious turn.

The 15-second clip begins with the sister of the bride trying to feed a sweet to the groom. However, when the man attempts to eat the delicacy, his sister-in-law tries to pull her hand back and eat it by herself. The groom held her hand and bites into the sweet but during the chaos he accidentally ends up kissing her cheek.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

So far, the video has garnered more than 119k views and tons of comments. Many even dropped hilarious comments on the post.

One user wrote, “Behti ganga main haath dho liya (Metaphor- Washed hands in the flowing river)” and another comment read, “Lucky boy.”

Third person comment, “Meri to koi saali hi nhi hai (I don’t have a sister in law)” and fourth user wrote, “One of the best chance.”