Granddaughter gave nani a Blinkit lesson. Nani took it very seriously

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For most grandparents, learning a new smartphone app can feel like learning an entirely new language.

But one grandmother decided she was going to master Blinkit — and she came prepared with a notebook.

A viral video shared by digital creator Sanya Hussain shows her teaching her grandmother, affectionately called “Nani”, how to use the quick-commerce app to order things she needs at home.

Instead of simply watching the tutorial, Nani carefully wrote down the instructions so she could repeat the process herself later.

The lesson began with the basics — opening the app, searching for products and adding them to the cart.

Soon, Nani was picking out her own shopping list, including shampoo, Nescafe, Hershey’s chocolate syrup and half a kilogram of Amul butter.

Then came the unexpected addition: an air fryer.

After completing the order, Nani received an even bigger lesson in how quick commerce works when the delivery arrived at her doorstep.

Her reaction said it all: “Aa gaya! Air fryer aa gaya. Technology!”

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The video has reportedly crossed 21 million views, with thousands of viewers relating to the experience of teaching their own parents and grandparents how to use digital services.

The moment may look simple, but it captures a much bigger shift. For older generations, smartphones and digital payments can initially seem complicated.

Yet with a little patience — and sometimes a handwritten instruction manual — many are learning to navigate the same technology that younger generations take for granted.

And Nani’s first lesson clearly went well.

She didn’t just learn how to use Blinkit. She learned how to shop without calling anyone for help.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Hussain (@sanyahussainn)