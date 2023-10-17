Govt to give 1 cooking gas cylinder freely as Diwali gift, check details

Every year government makes some announcement for the people ahead of the festive seasons. Be it Dussehra or Diwali, the government ensures that the people celebrate the festivals with great pump and gaiety by announcing some benefits for them.

The government has now decided to give one cooking gas cylinder to each eligible beneficiary freely as Diwali gift. However, only the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh will get the cooking gas cylinder free of cost.

As announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given a cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a “Diwali gift”. He made the announcement today during an event in Bulandshahr.

Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced cylinder prices by Rs 300 and now we have also decided that every beneficiary of the central scheme will be given one cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a Diwali gift.