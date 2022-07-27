Google rejected US man 39 times, See What Happens Next

There is always a saying, “Those who try never give up”. Here is a perfect example of a US man who never stopped trying and finally got a job in the most prestigious office Google.

“There’s a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have,” says Tyler Cohen.

Tyler, who lives in San Francisco now works at Google, was trying for last 2 years to get it. He applied for the job as many as 39 times. But every time only disappointment came his way. Google rejected his applications every time and refused to hire him. However, Tyler continued his efforts without giving up. Finally, after two years, he succeeded and Google accepted his 40th application and gave him a job.

Cohen shared a screenshot of his trail mails to and from Google, where it is seen that he applied to Google for the first time on August 25, 2019.

The post has been liked by more than 34,836 people at the time of writing this article. Nearly 797 comments nd about 314 shares were made, but the most significant one probably came from Google itself. Google replied to the thread: “What a journey it’s been, Tyler! It was definitely time.” And, the company was instantly appreciated for “ having “an incredible social media team” that bothered to comment on the said post.

Tyler, who is working in American food delivery company Doordash, applied for a job in Google in September 2019. Finally, on July 19, 2022 Google accepted his application and welcomed him. Tyler is now very happy about this and has posted a screenshot on LinkedIn.

Few days ago, Google had decided to slow down the recruitment of employees. This information came out from the e-mail written by Sundar Pichai, the CEO of ‘Alphabet’ which is the parent company of Google, addressed to the employees. Pichai had mentioned that this year the recruitment of employees will continue only for the essential services department.