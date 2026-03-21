Glass piece allegedly found in Swiggy’s Noice chocolate, internet shows concern

Advertisement

A food safety outbreak has surfaced on the internet following an allegation by a customer that he found a sharp piece of glass in the middle of the dark chocolate which he ordered through Swiggy under its own brand identified as Noice.

The situation came to light when someone posted on a social network a picture of a piece of chocolate in which a hard fragment could be clearly seen. According to the customer, the object was observed in time, and a serious injury was avoided.

The post was soon popularized and people started raising concerns on the quality control and food safety practices.

Following the incident, The alleged brand reacted by acknowledging it and said it is treating the matter seriously. It has reportedly contacted the customer and commenced an internal investigation with its supply and manufacturing partners to give it an idea of how the problem could have been caused.

The post garnered 4.4K likes, as people swamped the comments section with mixed responses. One user wrote, “This is frightening, and I wonder what would happen if one swallowed it.” Another wrote, “Control over quality must be stricter, particularly with food.” A user expressed concern by commenting, “Glad it was spotted in time–this might have been dangerous.”

Advertisement

Packaged food safety was another issue that was raised by many users, who requested brands to be more transparent and careful.

Although this statement is still subject to an investigation, the incident has once again emphasized the significance of rigorous safety regulations in the food production and delivery process, considering the fact that quick-commerce platforms are only gaining momentum.

Check the post here:

Shocking Incident!! This is a dark chocolate from NOICE. Do you notice anything unusual? Look closely… a piece of glass One of my followers @Pras_SwiftMojo ordered this dark chocolate from Instamart (Swiggy’s brand NOICE). While he was eating it, he broke a piece to give to… pic.twitter.com/PnMpm7wtN7 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) March 18, 2026