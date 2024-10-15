Girls dance on rooftop to DJ music played on road during procession in Raipur, watch

A group of girls could not stop them and started dancing to the tune of a popular Bollywood number played on DJ as a festival procession was moving through the road in Raipur recently. The video of the playful exchange between the rooftop girls and the dancing boys on the street has gone viral as of now with people giving a lot of comments.

As we can see in the video a procession is moving through the road and as usual a good number of youths are dancing to the DJ beats. Now, three girls were watching the procession from the rooftop of a house. Seeing the spirited dance by the boys on the road the three girls also could not stop them and started dancing to the popular tune of the number ‘Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag hai’ from SRK’s ‘Baadshah’. Seeing the girls dancing a playful exchange took place between the rooftop dancers and the street dancers. The scene is said to be from Raipur.

Posted by Instagram user raipur_king_purab in September the post has so far earned more than 142,130 likes. “Apna Raipur Jhaki” reads the caption. And the video has also earned a number of interesting comments.

A user wrote, “Didi wo bijli wala tar chuhiye na ek bar,”. (Sister, please touch the live electric wire once.

“Sale dj vale ne bhi sahi song play kar diya,” (DJ also played the right song) wrote another user.

“Teri Wali kon si hai,” (which one is yours) asked another user.

“Raipur ki jhanki ka asali maja to yahi log le rahe hai,” (these people are taking actual enjoyment of Raipur ki jhanki) another comment reads.

“Kuch bhi bolo but vibe to full hai,” (Whatever you say, these people are full of vibe) said another user in the comment box.

“Baap ghume gali gali, beti bane anarkali,” (Father is roaming in lanes while girl is becoming Anarkali).

Watch the lively video here: