Girl with one leg does weightlifting, Internet amazed: Watch

There is a ton of information available on inspiration, encouragement, and a good outlook. There are numerous tales that show us how individuals surmounted difficult challenges to achieve ultimate success. These incidents do connect with us, give us hope, and ignite a spark of optimism that leads us to feel that we can accomplish what everyone else says we cannot. In light of it, a video of a young girl lifting weights despite losing a leg has surfaced online.

The footage shows a young girl with only one leg at a gymnasium. She can be seen standing in front of a barbell with two weight plates on either side. The girl tries her best to lift the weight and is able to raise it to her chin while waiting for her breath to return. After a few tries, she manages to lift the bar.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named @TopTaIents. The post was posted with a caption that reads, “not letting life keep her down.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

not letting life keep her down pic.twitter.com/xNXBxizC8G — Top Talents (@TopTaIents) February 16, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Impossibility is nothing!” Another commented, “Impressive! Hope things are going well for her.” A third comment read, “Incredible strength and even more impressive balance. What a darling.” A fourth wrote, “In fact, they are the ones we learn not to give up and despair.”